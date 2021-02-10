San Antonio police, Crime Stoppers searching for suspect after man found fatally shot in front yard

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are searching for the person who fatally shot a 52-year-old man in a front yard of an East Side home last week.

Eugene Perry Howard, 52, died at the scene on Feb. 3 at a home in the 4300 block of Skelton Drive, not far from East Houston Street.

Police said Howard was seen arguing with a male in the yard prior to the shooting.

After shots were fired, the male was seen running toward Houston Street, according to a Crime Stoppers report. The male was wearing a camouflaged mask, gray T-shirt and dark-colored pants.

Witnesses told police that a dark blue truck was seen driving with its lights off after the shooting.

San Antonio police initially said Howard did not live at the address where the shooting took place, and he was in his car when a suspect or group of suspects approached him.

An image of Eugene Perry Howard released by Crime Stoppers. (KSAT)

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

