Family pleading for justice, closure after their loved one was fatally shot nearly one year ago

SAN ANTONIO – Shaheen Elkalili was on the access road near Foster Road and I-10 on Feb. 15, 2020 when he was shot and killed while his two children were in the vehicle.

Both children were not hurt when the vehicle crashed.

Nearly a year later, Elkalili’s fiancée and the mother of their two children, Vivian Kovar, says her life is different and “definitely lonely.” She’s been patiently waiting for justice to be served.

San Antonio police say no arrests have been made, and the suspect vehicle has not yet been located.

The suspect’s vehicle is believed to be an early 1990s, two-toned, single cab Chevrolet or GMC pick-up truck.

“This happened in broad daylight. Somebody had to have seen something. And it’s just very frustrating,” Kovar said.

Elkalili’s mother, Lounette Whyte from Jamaica, is pleading for someone to bring her family justice.

Ad

“If you know anything at all, I’m asking you, please, please come forward,” Whyte said.

Whyte said she was told by investigators that it might be a case of mistaken identity, but she wants justice in the form of an arrest.

“I want to know why is it taking so long to solve a crime like this, especially in a first world country with all the technology that is there, the cameras that are all over the place and the fact that they had identified a vehicle,” Whyte said.

Kovar said her oldest child is traumatized by seeing his father get shot, crash and die in front of him. He tells her the same story every time, and he will be receiving counseling soon.

Kovar hopes Elkalili’s case is not forgotten and says not a day goes by without her children asking about their father.

“Every time they see a picture of him or, like, videos, they always say, ‘Oh, my daddy.’ So they know who he is, but they don’t ask where is he anymore,” Kovar said.

Ad

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for anyone with information that could lead to an arrest. Call 210-224-7867 to submit a tip.

Related: San Antonio police arrest man in East Side church shooting