Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspects, info in East Side slaying

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for the slaying of a man on the city’s East Side.

According to police, on Feb. 15 Shaheen Abdulhadi Elkhalili was fatally shot while driving to pickup up his wife from work.

Police said Elkhalili had exited Foster Road from Interstate 10 and was on the access road approaching an intersection when someone drove up next to his vehicle and shot him.

Police said Elkhalili’s vehicle rear-ended another vehicle before crashing into a guardrail.

Elkhalili’s children, ages two and three, were in the backseat and not hurt in the crash, police said. Elkhalili was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the suspect vehicle is believed to be an early 1990s two-toned single cab Chevy/GMC pick-up truck.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.