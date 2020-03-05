Fiancee of 23-year old shot and killed with two kids in vehicle wants justice for loved one

San Antonio – Vivian Kovar says her fiance, Shaheen Elkhalili, was taken too soon after he was shot and killed while driving with his two children in the vehicle.

Police said Elkahalili was shot while he was driving near I-10 and Foster Road around noon on Feb. 15. Witnesses told police they saw him swerving and crash into the median. The children were not hurt.

Kovar said Elkahalili was five minutes away from picking her up from work, but he never made it.

“I think it was just a random road rage because I know him. Like, if someone were to be messing with him, especially with the kids in the car, he would try to avoid it,” she said.

The couple has two children under three years old.

“He was a really good dad,” she said about the stay at home dad, who worked as a mechanic when he would get jobs.

Their oldest child, who is 3-year old, was really impacted by the scene, Kovar said.

“He tells me a lot of things. Like, he was screaming and so much blood, and he crashed,” she said.

San Antonio police said they believe they have found a vehicle of interest that was involved in the homicide. They’re looking for a two-tone Chevy or GMC single-cab pickup truck, possibly an early 90′s model.

The vehicle of interest is dark blue on the hood and bottom with a light blue paint in the middle and chrome side mirrors. Surveillance video showed the truck at the scene.

Vehicle of Interest in February 15, 2020 homicide that killed Shaheen Elkhalili. (KSAT-TV)

Kovar said her fiance and the children don’t deserve this. She wants the person responsible to sit in jail and think about the pain he or she has caused.

Kovar is trying to figure out what’s next for her family.

“I always tell [the kids] that their dad loves them and he would do anything for them. And I have pictures and videos to show them when they get older,” she said.

Anyone with information about the owner of the truck is urged to call the SAPD Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.