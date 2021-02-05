Authorities ID man found fatally shot outside East Side home

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was shot and killed on the East Side has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Eugene Perry Howard, 52, died of multiple ballistic injuries he suffered during the incident on Wednesday night in the 4300 block of Skelton Drive.

Investigators found him dead with three gunshot wounds to his torso in the front yard.

Police said the man, who did not live at the address where the shooting took place, was in his car when a suspect or group of suspects approached him and opened fire.

The suspect was not located, and the motive behind the shooting has not been released by SAPD.

