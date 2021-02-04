Man, 52, dead after East Side shooting, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead after a shooting on the East Side, San Antonio police said on Wednesday night.

According to police, the shooting happened at a house in the 4300 block of Skelton Drive. Investigators found a 52-year-old man with three gunshot wounds to his torso in the front yard.

Police said the man did not live at the area home, but was in his car outside one of the homes. Investigators say they believe a suspect or group of suspects walked up to the man and shot at him from foot.

Police do not have suspect vehicle information and at this time only have vague descriptions of suspect clothing.

