Man shot after opening front door to investigate sound of gunfire, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was transported to the hospital after he was shot at the front door of his Southeast Side home on Tuesday night.

San Antonio police responded to the incident around 8:40 p.m. in the 600 block of Bailey Avenue, not far from South New Braunfels Drive.

Officers found the man, 61, with a gunshot wound to his calf.

Just before the shooting, the man had heard gunshots and opened his front door to “investigate,” police said.

He was then struck in the leg.

He was transported to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injures.

Police said the suspect was not located, and no one could provide a description.

