Spurs paying for more than 1,000 free lunches Tuesday to help winter storm victims

Lunch giveaway will take place at Mark’s Outing on Tuesday

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist

(Marks Outing Restaurant/Pic courtesy KSAT's David Elder.)
SAN ANTONIO – The Spurs are picking up the lunch tab for more than a 1,000 people on Tuesday after last week’s winter storm swept across the San Antonio area.

The Spurs have arranged to pay for 1,250 meals at Mark’s Outing – Home of the Original Fatty’s Burger.

The free lunch pick up will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the eatery located at 1624 East Commerce Street.

People who stop by Mark’s have to mention “Spurs Special” when they pick up their food.

The meal includes a cheeseburger, chips and a canned drink or water. The lunch giveaway is also part of Black Restaurant Week which runs through Feb. 28.

Several people and organizations across the city have stepped up to help feed their neighbors after the winter storm knocked out power and took out water in thousands of local homes.

The San Antonio Food Bank is currently raising funds and giving out food to those affected by the storms.

