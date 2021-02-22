Tim Duncan Foundation and Spurs Give team up during Black Restaurant Week to benefit food bank

San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Tim Duncan in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb . 10, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

SAN ANTONIO – Black Restaurant Week is underway across San Antonio and the event is getting an assist from the Tim Duncan Foundation.

The foundation and the San Antonio Spurs official nonprofit, Spurs Give, are partnering with the San Antonio Food Bank to feed those in need.

More than 30 San Antonio restaurants, food trucks and vendors are taking part in Black Restaurant Week which runs through Sunday, Feb. 28.

Every $1 from the sale of a featured menu item from participating restaurants will be matched by the Tim Duncan Foundation and Spurs Give, meaning that purchase will provide 21 meals to kids and seniors facing hunger.

The Food Bank is also assisting residents who were affected by last week’s winter storm. The Food Bank is hoping to raise $2.5 million in extra food and funds before the end of the month.

Black Restaurant Week launched in 2019. The week shines a spotlight on Black-owned eateries and other food-related businesses in San Antonio.

You can find more information about BRWSA events and specials here or information on the San Antonio Food Bank here.

