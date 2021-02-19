‘If people need food, we’re going to have it for them’: San Antonio Food Bank to begin mega distribution in wake of historic winter storm

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Food Bank is serving up relief for thousands of people who have been impacted by the historic winter weather.

The non-profit will have seven mega mobile food distribution sites over the coming days. Michael Guerra, chief development officer with the food bank said it’s been their mission for four decades.

“If people need food, we’re going to have it for them,” Guerra said.

Friday morning, lines of cars arrived to one of the sites, at Gustafson Stadium in the 7000 block of Culebra Road.

The non-profit hopes to provide 100 + pounds of food and water to thousands of households.

“This Food Bank team is one that runs to a crisis not from it,” Guerra said.

Bobby Hall said the help is a life line for many. He arrived to Gustafson Stadium early Friday morning.

“This is where I want to be,” he said.

Hall said food at home is running low and his concern for his family is at an all time high.

“Hopefully it will help us to next Friday when I get paid. I’m retired and disabled,” Hall said.

However, the food bank wants people to know help is on its way. San Antonio police plan to deliver food to the elderly and some of the most vulnerable.

Hundreds of other volunteers will also help serve the community during one of its darkest weeks. Hall said that gives him hope, there is light at the end.

“It’s not a simple thing that they’re braving the elements to help us. I greatly appreciate that,” he said.

Pre-registration for support from the food bank is recommended for those who have internet access. However, those who cannot pre-register before the event will not be turned away and can access food while supplies last, the food bank said.

People can pre-register at https://safoodbank.org/cvresponse/getfood/ .

For more information about the mega food distribution sites click here.