ACE Hardware first San Antonio location now open

Illinois-based ACE Hardware has opened its first San Antonio location on the North Side and plans to hold its grand opening next month.

The new location, Five Oaks ACE Hardware, will hold a grand opening on March 26 at 3375 Thousand Oaks Drive, according to a news release.

Aside from it handyman repair services, Ace Handyman Services San Antonio, the only other ACE Hardware locations are outside of San Antonio in rural cities like Devine, Poteet and Jourdanton.

The San Antonio store is owned and operated by Owner and Store Manager John Dunlap and Assistant Manager Ashley Johnson.

