City of San Antonio vaccine text alerts won’t cover all open appointments

SAN ANTONIO – A new City of San Antonio text alert system for open COVID-19 vaccine appointments won’t send notifications for every appointment.

City officials say 34,000 people had already signed up for the new text alert system, as of Thursday evening, which will notify people when new appointments are opening up with the city’s three mass vaccination providers: University Health System, WellMed, and the city-run Alamodome site.

However, the alerts won’t include spots at H-E-B or CVS pharmacies, which both told KSAT they have begun receiving larger shipments of vaccines, which people in either Phase 1A or 1B can get.

Both companies told KSAT they are receiving doses directly through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, which may explain why the doses do not appear to be included in the state’s allocation list for this week.

Ad

CVS says it received 58,500 doses this week for Texas, which has allowed it to expand its vaccination offerings to nearly 100 sites around the state, though the company would not tell KSAT specifically where they are located.

An H-E-B spokeswoman said it received about 26,000 doses this week through the federal program, and it is getting more through the state allocations.

To sign up for appointments at either pharmacy, you need to check their websites:

A spokeswoman for the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District said the city could add the pharmacy appointments to its text alert system, but it would need the companies to agree.

RELATED: How to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in San Antonio when appointments are available