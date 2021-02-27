Man shot, injured while trying to steal vehicle at gas station in Comal County, deputies say

BULVERDE, Texas – A man was shot and injured by a vehicle owner after trying to steal their car at a gas station in Bulverde, according to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 8:20 a.m., Saturday, in the 35000 block of FM 3159.

Deputies were called to the scene for a man who was shot while trying to steal the vehicle at the gas station. Officials said the man was shot by the car’s owner.

The man then fled the scene with at least three other people in an older model red SUV, according to officials.

PRESS RELEASE On today’s date Saturday, February 27, 2021 at approximately 8:20am, the Comal County Sheriff’s Office... Posted by Comal County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, February 27, 2021

Soon after, the man was apprehended in the 17100 block of Highway 46 West. He was taken to Stone Oak Methodist Hospital in San Antonio for further treatment of his injuries, according to the CCSO.

He has since been released and is being questioned by detectives. Deputies are still searching for the other suspects involved that fled in the red SUV.

Anyone with further details on the incident is urged to contact the Comal County Sheriff’s Office at 830-620-3400 or Comal County Crime Stoppers at 830-620-8477.