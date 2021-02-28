Have you seen this man? Officials say he was last seen in Mathis

MATHIS, Texas – The San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a man who was last seen in Mathis, Texas.

Officials say William Robert Grabowske, 83, who is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, was last seen on Feb. 21 in the 2200 block of County Road 1664 on foot.

Grabowske is described as being 5 feet and 8 inches tall, weighs 107 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials say the man’s disappearance poses a “credible threat to his own health and safety.” Grabowske also walks with a stagger, officials say.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office at 361-364-9600.

