Have you seen this man? Officials say he was last seen in Mathis

Robert Grabowske, 83, was last seen in the 2200 block of Count Road 1664, officials say

Jakob Rodriguez
, Digital Journalist

Tags: 
San Patricio County
,
San Patricio County Sheriff's Office
,
Mathis
Image courtesy fo the San Patricio Sheriff's Office. (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

MATHIS, Texas – The San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a man who was last seen in Mathis, Texas.

Officials say William Robert Grabowske, 83, who is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, was last seen on Feb. 21 in the 2200 block of County Road 1664 on foot.

Grabowske is described as being 5 feet and 8 inches tall, weighs 107 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials say the man’s disappearance poses a “credible threat to his own health and safety.” Grabowske also walks with a stagger, officials say.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office at 361-364-9600.

