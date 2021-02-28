‘Please stay inside your homes’: BCSO warns residents in far West Bexar County neighborhood of armed man

BEXAR COUNTY – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents in a far West Bexar County neighborhood to stay inside their homes, as a man armed with a rifle is walking around and “threatening law enforcement.”

The sheriff’s office posted about the incident on social media on Sunday afternoon. The man is reportedly walking around in the 2800 block of High Castle, off of Highway 121.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is working an incident in the 2800 Block of High Castle located in far West Bexar... Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, February 28, 2021

Residents in the area are urged to stay inside of their homes as deputies continue to work the scene and detain the man.

Further details are limited at this time. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.