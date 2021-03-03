Twitter looking into paid subscription feature for accounts users really like

Twitter has been exploring subscription options in recent months, in an attempt to make money from its users and diversify beyond its core advertising business.

Last month, it announced the acquisition of newsletter company Revue.

The social media company teased the “Super Follows” feature during its Analyst Day presentation. If implemented, users would have the ability to pay creators for additional content within their Twitter feeds, including exclusive announcements and newsletters.

The concept of users paying for exclusive content from creators has become increasingly popular with the rise of platforms such as OnlyFans and Substack.

On February 25th, Twitter also announced ambitious growth targets for the next few years, saying it aims to more than double its annual revenue to $7.5 billion by the end of 2023 and it’s also aiming to hit or exceed 315 million monetizable daily active users, up from its current 192 million.

According to statistics data base statista.com, Twitter has 330 million active users.