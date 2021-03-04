WATCH: San Antonians prepare for end of mask mandate

SAN ANTONIO – Gov. Greg Abbott may be lifting the statewide mask mandate, but some San Antonians tell KSAT they plan to keep wearing theirs.

Abbott announced Tuesday he would be lifting both business occupancy restrictions and a statewide requirement to wear a face mask in public beginning on on Mar. 10. Local leaders in Bexar County criticized lifting the mask mandate as a mistake.

In interviews conducted around the city on Wednesday, KSAT spoke with residents who were also concerned about the potential consequences. You can see some of their responses in the video above.

