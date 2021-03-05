Police searching for victim after ongoing family disturbance leads to Southeast Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a victim after a shooting near a Southeast Side apartment complex.

Police were called out to the complex in the 4800 block of Pecan Grove Drive on Thursday evening. They say the shooting stemmed from an ongoing family situation that’s spanned over a couple of days.

What started off as a fistfight between two juveniles near the complex ended with one of them pulling out a handgun and shooting the other, police said.

Officers said the person who was shot also returned fire and left the scene. Now, they’re working to locate him to find out the extent of his injuries.

Three juveniles, two female and one male, possibly involved in the disturbance and who were in one of the apartments, were taken into custody. Police are working to discover their role in the situation.

The information given by police at the scene is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation unfolds. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.