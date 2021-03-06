Man injured, hospitalized after shooting at Ingram Park Mall, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One man is injured and hospitalized after a shooting broke out between 20-25 men in the parking lot of Ingram Park Mall, according to police.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m., Friday, outside of the mall.

Police said a group of men was waiting outside of the mall for another group of men that were shopping inside.

Once they came out, both groups began shooting at each other, according to officials.

Six cars in the parking lot were damaged and one man was shot in the leg. His injury was deemed non-life threatening but he was taken to University Hospital for further treatment. No other injuries were reported.

A total of 20-25 men were involved in the shooting, according to police. All suspects are still at large and police are still investigating at this time.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

