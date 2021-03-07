63ºF

Local News

Have you seen this man? San Antonio police say he was last seen on Feb. 20

Marc White, 44, was last seen in the 10000 block of Sahara

Jakob Rodriguez
, Digital Journalist

Tags: 
San Antonio
,
SAPD
,
Bexar County
KSAT (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 44-year-old man who was last seen on Feb. 20.

According to the department, Marc White was last seen in the 10000 block of Sahara.

White is described as being 5 feet and 10 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Police say White is right-handed and has a straight ear-top hairstyle.

If you have any information about White’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Person Unit 210-207-7660.

Related: Medical Examiner identifies woman killed in crash on access road of Loop 1604

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: