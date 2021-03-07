Have you seen this man? San Antonio police say he was last seen on Feb. 20

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 44-year-old man who was last seen on Feb. 20.

According to the department, Marc White was last seen in the 10000 block of Sahara.

White is described as being 5 feet and 10 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Police say White is right-handed and has a straight ear-top hairstyle.

If you have any information about White’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Person Unit 210-207-7660.

