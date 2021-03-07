Here are the most valuable changes you can make when trying to sell your home

The real estate market is always changing, and it’s up to you to get the most value out of what you put into your home.

Some home projects can increase your value, others can preserve it and some might not be worth the money you spend on them.

“When building your home, make sure you remember you’re probably not going to live there forever. So steer clear of these resale killers,” said Angie’s List Founder, Angie Hicks.

Avoid spending too much on mechanical elements of your home if you’re planning to sell.

Also, pay close attention to the exterior, including pulling out bushes, planting flowers and replenishing mulch.

If you’re doing a job yourself, be sure you know what you’re doing, as a bad DIY job will not only fail to improve the value of your home, but it could also put the rest of the house into question.

Lastly, as you make these changes, make sure they all work together so you can get the most value out of your home.

