Gov. Greg Abbott holds news conference at Texas-Mexico border

Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a news conference Tuesday at noon on immigration policies at the Texas-Mexico border.

Abbott will speak to reporters after speaking to multiple agencies about the influx of border crossings and taking an aerial tour over the border.

Last week, the governor accused the Biden administration of releasing COVID-19 positive immigrants into the community without providing any evidence.

The Biden Administration is recklessly releasing hundreds of illegal immigrants who have COVID into Texas communities.



The Biden Admin. must IMMEDIATELY end this callous act that exposes Texans & Americans to COVID. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 3, 2021

Last month, the Biden administration was criticized for reopening a child migrant facility in Carrizo Springs.

The White House pointed to an influx in migrants and COVID protocols requiring more space for housing people.

“We had to expand and open additional facilities because there was not enough space in the existing facilities if we were to abide by COVID protocols,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday.

“Our objective is to move these kids quickly from there to vetted, sponsored families and to places where they can safely be,” she said.

