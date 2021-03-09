Man shot, killed under NW Side bridge, police say

A man was found fatally shot under a bridge late Monday night, San Antonio police said.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot under a bridge late Monday night.

Officers were called around 9:50 p.m. to the intersection of Fredericksburg Road and West Drive, not far from Interstate 10 and West Woodlawn Avenue after receiving reports of shots fired.

According to police, when officers arrived they found a man in his 40s deceased under a bridge.

Police said unfortunately, they have no witness or suspect information.

SAPD also did not identify the victim, intending to notify next of kin.

A motive for the shooting is not known. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

