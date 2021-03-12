Spurs logo featured in limited-edition NBA Dynasty Oreos, will hit stores in March

SAN ANTONIO – Oreo cookies that spotlight the NBA’s greatest dynasties are headed to store shelves and will include the San Antonio Spurs.

The NBA and the maker of Oreos, Mondelēz International, Inc., announced a multiyear branding partnership that involves a variety of products and consumer promotions.

Mondelēz International and the NBA will tip off their partnership later this month at retailers nationwide with the launch of limited-edition NBA Dynasty OREO Cookies. An official release date has not been announced.

Each pack features six unique embossments on top of the chocolate wafers that spotlight logos of some of the greatest dynasties in NBA history: the Spurs, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat.

The Spurs have won five NBA championships, the fifth most in league history after the Celtics (17), the Lakers (17) franchise that originated in Minneapolis, the Bulls (6) and the Warriors (6) franchise that originated in Philadelphia.

Ad

In addition to the limited-edition packs, the NBA and Mondelēz International will introduce a “Taste Greatness” sweepstakes later this month with a chance for fans to win a grand prize trip to NBA All-Star 2022.

You can find more information on a release date here.

READ MORE:

What’s next for LaMarcus Aldridge, Spurs after Aldridge era ends in San Antonio

Spurs Sports & Entertainment to hold job fair Monday to fill 75 part-time positions