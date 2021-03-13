Man arrested, two women hospitalized after head-on crash on Northwest Side, police say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

SAN ANTONIO – One man is behind bars and two women are hospitalized after a head-on crash on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 7:45 p.m., Friday, in the 7700 block of Oakdell Way.

Police said two women were traveling northbound in a blue Chrysler Sebring on Oakdell Way when a red Kia Rio traveling southbound crossed over the double yellow line and entered the path of the Chrysler.

The vehicles crashed head-on and the driver of the Kia fled the scene on foot, but police were able to apprehend him not too far from the scene, officials said.

The two women in the Chrysler were taken to University Hospital for injuries, one of which is in serious condition.

The driver of the Kia smelled of intoxicants and was taken to University Hospital for injuries he sustained in the crash and he was evaluated by a DWI officer, police said.

He was booked for two counts of intoxication arrest, two counts of failure to stop and render aid – serious bodily injury, unlawful carrying weapons, and possession of controlled substance.

