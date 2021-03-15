Coronavirus update San Antonio, March 14: Health officials report 171 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

TOPSHOT - Restaurants are empty on the river walk on April 1, 2020 in downtown San Antonio, Texas, during a stay at home order amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. - The US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped 5,000 late on April 1, according to a running tally from Johns Hopkins University. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 200,664 total COVID-19 cases and 2,990 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 171 new cases as of Sunday. Three new deaths were reported today.

The total case count includes a backlog of 820 COVID-19 cases and the total death toll includes 119 deaths reported from December 12, 2020 - February 25, 2021.

Health officials also reported that 216 patients are hospitalized, 86 are in the intensive care unit and 52 are on ventilators.

There are 18% of staffed beds available and 70% of ventilators available.

More than 800,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be shipped across Texas this week, according to state health officials.

Ad

The Texas Department of State Health Services announced the shipment Friday, and said the state is allocating 656,810 doses to at least 445 providers in 178 counties.

To see how many vaccines the hubs in Bexar County will receive, click here.