Governor’s office responds to Noodle Tree’s ‘abhorrent’ attack over the weekend

SAN ANTONIO – The Governor of Texas’ Office called the recent attack on the Noodle Tree ramen shop “abhorrent” on Tuesday.

Over the weekend, shop owner Mike Nguyen found his shop covered in racist and anti-mask messages.

Just days before the attack, Nguyen was interviewed by CNN about his opposition to the statewide reopening and mask mandate reversal.

In a lengthy post on Tuesday, Nguyen recounted the racist attack and how the community responded by posting messages of support on the same windows that were vandalized.

“For me it’s important to make this situation have awareness and I have been swamped with media inquiries the past two days,” Nguyen said. “It’s sad I have to say this but for those who are implying this was some type of ‘inside job’ by myself, my staff, or anyone affiliated with noodle tree.”

Nguyen said the accusations of the attack being a “inside job” were disgusting and that he and his staff members planned to move forward with love.

“We will continue to be united as a community and a city,” Nguyen said. “Your ignorance will not overcome the love and support we have for one another and this city and you will not divide us. Thank you @indycoffeeclub for the idea with filling our windows with love and support. We will continue to show the world what we represent and who we are. We are Texans We are San Antonians.”

The Governor’s press secretary, Renae Eze, issued the following statement to KSAT:

“Attacking a business and spewing hateful rhetoric for exercising their right to determine how they operate is abhorrent. Just like ‘no shirt, no shoes, no service,’ businesses have every right to require that their patrons wear masks while on their property.

“Texans and Americans alike have learned and mastered over the past year the safe practices to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID, and do not need the government to tell them how to do so.

“Removing state mandates, however, does not end personal responsibility or the importance of caring for family members, friends, and your community.

“The Governor has been clear in telling Texans that COVID hasn’t ended, and that all Texans should follow medical advice and safe practices to continue containing COVID, such as wearing a mask.”

