3 arrested in connection with 13 convenience store robberies in San Antonio, San Marcos

Steven Estrada, Vanessa Isaac and Justin Hernandez were arrested by SAPD in connection with a string of robberies.

SAN ANTONIO – Two men and a woman face 24 counts of aggravated robbery charges in connection with the robberies of 13 convenience stores and a home invasion on the city’s Southeast Side, San Antonio police said.

In addition, the trio is also charged with three counts of aggravated robbery from Hays County.

According to a news release, Justin Hernandez, 29, Steven Estrada, 31, and Vanessa Isaac, 34, were arrested over the weekend.

The trio is responsible for robberies in San Antonio from November 2020 through January, police said. In several of the robberies, convenience store clerks and customers were shot at and some were beaten severely with handguns despite not showing any type of resistance.

Hernandez was recently released on parole for an aggravated robbery charge.

The SAPD Robbery Task Force is still investigating and working on additional charges for the trio as well as others who may have conspired with or assisted with the robberies.

SAPD’s Rapid Response Team, Street Crimes Unit and the San Marcos Police Department assisted in the apprehension of the suspects.

