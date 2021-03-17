Police seek clues in death of man found in East Side intersection

Police are trying to find out more about what caused the death of man whose body was found in the middle of an East side street.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for clues about the death of a man whose body was found in the middle of an East side intersection early Wednesday.

An officer who was doing routine patrols in the area around 2:30 a.m. noticed the man lying in the middle of S. Hackberry Street near Martin Luther King Drive.

He had suffered severe head trauma and was dead, according to a preliminary police report.

Investigation underway after officer finds man dead in street

Homicide and traffic investigators both were called to the scene to investigate.

They shut down the intersection for hours as they looked for clues.

Police said they likely will have to wait for an autopsy to determine how the man, who appeared to be in his 30s, died.

As of late Wednesday morning, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office still had not positively identified him.

