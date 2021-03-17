Man shocked with Taser weapon, arrested after shooting at car, person with pellet gun, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – A man who deputies said shot at a vehicle after jumping in and out of bushes with a pellet gun was taken into custody after what Bexar County Sheriff’s Office called “a short struggle.”

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of Potranco Road and Impresario Road.

A BCSO spokesperson said the man waved his gun before shooting and damaging a vehicle and then shooting at a person. That person suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene by medical personnel, according to BCSO.

When deputies attempted to take the man into custody, he put up a struggle and the deputies deployed their Taser weapon, the BCSO spokesperson said.

The man was taken into custody. His name has not been released and there is no word yet on what charges he may be facing.

