WATCH LIVE: San Antonio’s Committee on Emergency Preparedness meets about winter storm

An aerial view of San Antonio's Northeast Side covered in snow in February 2021 submitted by KSAT Connect user jwill03.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s Committee on Emergency Preparedness will meet on Friday morning to discuss lessons learned from February’s winter storm.

The committee, which consists of City Council members and community stakeholders, will meet at 10 a.m. The meeting will be livestreamed in this article in the video player above.

The committee was assembled by Mayor Ron Nirenberg last month following the weather-related power and water crises.

You can share your comments about the city’s preparedness and response to the recent winter weather events as well as recommendations for future preparedness efforts through the following channels through March 31:

Visiting www.sanantonio.gov/Emergency-Preparedness-Committee

Calling 311 or;

Texting SAEmergency to 55000.

The Committee on Emergency Preparedness holds public meetings at 10 a.m. on Fridays.

