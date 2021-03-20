Gang-affiliated suspect charged with murder in fatal West Side shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have tracked down the suspect in a shooting that left one man dead in his car on the West Side.

Francisco Miranda, 31, is facing a murder charge. Police say he is affiliated with a gang.

The shooting happened last Thursday in the 300 block of South San Augustine Avenue.

Officers found David Garcia inside a Mazda with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Miranda held someone at gunpoint and forced that person to drive Miranda away from the scene.

Witnesses were able to help officers track down Miranda, and he was arrested Friday morning.