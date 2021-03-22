SAPD looking for man in connection with South Side shooting

SAPD is looking for Cesar Guerra Garcia, 44, in connection with a shooting on Feb. 28 in the 1200 block of Pleasanton Road.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a 44-year-old man accused of shooting a man twice in the back on the city’s South Side.

Police are looking for Cesar Guerra Garcia, 44, in connection with the Feb. 28 shooting in the 1200 block of Pleasanton Road.

According to a police advisory, the victim was standing outside his residence when Guerra Garcia drove up and shot the victim, resulting in a severe life-altering injury.

The men apparently got into an argument over money before the shooting, police said at the scene.

Guerra Garcia fled the scene in a gray 2009 Saturn Vue SUV with Texas license plate BT2X152.

Anyone who knows the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call SAPD at 210-207-7273.

