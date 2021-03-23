SILVER ALERT: Disappearance of elderly man could ‘pose a threat to his own health and safety,’ police say

AUSTIN – Police are searching for an 84-year-old man who was last seen Monday in Austin.

Austin police officials said Owen Proctor, who has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, was last seen around 1 p.m. in the 9300 block of Alice Mae in a silver 2004 Lexus ES330 with license plate number FDF5485 (similar to picture below).

Proctor is described as white, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. He has white hair and brown eyes and was wearing a red and black striped long-sleeve shirt with khaki pants.

Officials said they believe Proctor’s disappearance could pose a threat to his own health and safety.

Anyone with information on Proctor’s whereabouts is asked to call the Austin Police Department at 737-228-2068.