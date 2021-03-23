Local News

Do you know this man? San Antonio police say he may be connected to a robbery at a North Side Target

Jakob Rodriguez
, Digital Journalist

San Antonio
,
Bexar County
,
North Side
,
Crime
,
Crime Stoppers
Image courtesy of the San Antonio Police Department. (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying a man believed to be connected to an aggravated robbery on the North Side.

According to police, on March 17, a man walked into a Target located at 13700 Highway 281 North and walked out without paying for merchandise.

Police say that when the man was approached by a store employee, and he threatened the employee with a firearm.

The man left the store on foot and was not found by police in the area.

San Antonio Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

If you have any information related to this incident, call the San Antonio Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867).

