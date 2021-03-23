Ear piercing coming to Target stores in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Target and Rowan have teamed up to bring ear piercers to select stores in Texas and across the country.

Rowan, a trendy earring shop and ear piercing service, will soon have piercing nurses at seven San Antonio-area Target stores.

People can begin making reservations for dates in April at the following locations: 18255 Blanco Road, 11311 Bandera Road, 8223 State Highway 151, 17502 La Cantera Pkwy, 22832 US Highway 281 N., 5355 W Loop 1604 N. and 8234 Agora Pkwy in Selma.

Piercings are free with the purchase of jewelry, and earrings start at $55 a pair for stainless steel, $95 a pair for 14k gold, and $125 a pair for 14k gold with a certified diamond.

According to Rowan’s website, the service is for piercings in the lobe, upper lobe and helix. Staff members do not use piercing guns, the website states.

KSAT has reached out to Target to ask if the service will be added to other stores in Texas or the San Antonio area in the future. This story will be updated when that information becomes available.

So far, the service is also available at Target stores in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston.

Rowan currently offers an at-home piercing service in the Houston area for $135.

