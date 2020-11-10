71ºF

Ulta to open beauty shops at 100 Target stores in 2021

Shops will be located next to Target’s beauty sections

The Associated Press

Logo is visible on facade at Target retail store under dramatic sky in San Ramon, California, May 30, 2020. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)
NEW YORK (AP) – The nation’s largest beauty chain has a deal to place shops in more than 100 Target stores by mid-2021.

Ulta Beauty and Target said Tuesday that the shops will be located next to Target’s existing beauty sections. Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

The partnership comes as the coronavirus pandemic has upended shopping habits.

Customers are increasingly focused on one-stop shopping experiences as a way to minimize exposure to COVID-19.

But the deal could hurt department stores like Macy’s, which had already seen their share of their beauty business eroded even before the pandemic.

