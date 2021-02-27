One Target store in San Antonio is getting a mini Apple shop

SAN ANTONIO – One San Antonio Target is getting a new, exciting addition — a mini Apple store.

This is part of a collaboration between Target and Apple that was announced earlier this week by store officials. The Target store located at 18255 Blanco Road will be receiving the new Apple shop, although it’s unclear when specifically this will launch.

Other stores in Texas will also be part of the early launch, including stores in Austin, Allen, Hurst and Irving.

This Target store is one of the first 17 stores across the nation that will collaborate with Apple. More Target stores are expected to receive the new addition in fall of 2021, the company said.

“Apple products are popular with Target’s guests, and this new, dedicated shopping experience offers enhanced service and expanded offerings, building on our strength as a go-to destination for electronics,” said Christina Hennington, executive vice president and chief growth officer at Target, in a release. “This new model was created with Target’s guests in mind, and we’ll continue to learn and enhance the experience through future rollouts later this year.”

Ad

The small Apple shop will have more space than the Target store’s tech section, and it’s designed for customers to be able to more freely explore its products, such as the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, HomePod, Apple TV and accessories.

Customers will also be able to “watch demonstrations, try out the products and get one-on-one assistance from Target Tech Consultants specially trained by Apple,” the company said.

If you can’t make it to the store in-person, Target has also launched an online Apple store section on its website. You can learn more here.

To see the full list of Target stores getting the new Apple additions, click here.

RELATED: Discount art supply store, a ‘first’ of its kind in San Antonio, opens on North Side