You can get a free Krispy Kreme doughnut if you’ve received your COVID-19 vaccine

SAN ANTONIO – Krispy Kreme is offering a sweet perk to anyone who has received their COVID-19 vaccine.

The doughnut chain will give guests one free Original Glazed doughnut per day if they show their COVID-19 vaccination card, no purchase required. Any COVID-19 vaccine qualifies for the perk.

The promotion started Monday and will last through the end of the year.

It is available in participating U.S. locations only, and can only be used in the restaurant or the drive-through. Freebies cannot be redeemed through online ordering or delivery.

The chain states that a vaccine sticker does not qualify as proof, and a vaccination record card will need to be provided, but team members will not take a picture of it.

However, for those who have decided to not receive a COVID-19 vaccination, they can head to a Krispy Kreme on Mondays from March 29-May 34 for a free Original Glazed doughnut and a medium brewed coffee.

