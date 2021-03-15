Calling all adventurous foodies: This globally inspired gourmet taco shop aims to please

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

As seen on KSAT 12′s “Texas Eats,” Velvet Taco opened its first San Antonio location at The Rim this past Monday, and is ready to give locals a new, diverse experience with its taco creations.

Velvet Taco takes a tortilla as the vessel and packs globally inspired flavors inside the taco.

The menu is diverse, international and highly adaptable to all forms of food tastes and trends.

The restaurant caters to foodies willing to take risks, and is adventurous -- with everything made from scratch.

“San Antonio is one of the largest foodie destinations in the world, and we want to complement the staple establishments here,” said T.J. Jones, director of operations for Velvet Taco. “We aren’t traditional Tex-Mex, and we won’t try to be. We want to introduce San Antonio to our delicious, international tacos, in a fun, energetic environment.”

Guests can enjoy a wide range of tacos, including the restaurant’s No. 1 sellers, including the spicy tikka chicken, chicken and waffle, Falafel, beer-battered cauliflower, Korean fried rice, Kobe bacon burger, slow-roasted angus beef, grilled salmon and Mexi-Cali shrimp. The tacos pair great with the queso blanco and elote (corn). Kids menus are also available.

For boozy liberations, Velvet Taco offers margaritas, ranch water and palomas. Each Wednesday, the restaurant introduces a global, in-season weekly taco feature or #WTF.

“The world is full of flavors and every week we take those flavors and we ‘TACO’ them with new, limited-time recipes that allow our guests to explore the world,” Jones said.

Velvet Taco, an adventurous, one-of-a-kind taco restaurant, is located at The Rim Crossing at 5515 N. Loop 1604 W., and its second location, planned for March 22, will open near The Pearl at 103 W. Grayson St.

Drive-thru, dine-in, curb-side services are available, along with delivery through third-party vendors.

To order online, click or tap here.

