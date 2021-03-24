BCSO is offering a $2K signing bonus for new detention cadets

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is hiring — and it’s offering a $2,000 signing bonus.

BCSO on Tuesday announced that Bexar County Commissions approved the signing bonus for detention cadets as part of an “aggressive recruiting campaign.”

“These funds will help attract and retain qualified candidates to join the BCSO,” officials said in a news release.

The office hopes the incentive will attract applicants from out of town as well.

To apply, those interested will have to take written and physical exams. The testing will take place from 8 a.m.-noon at the Tri-Point YMCA at 3233 N. St. Mary’s St. on the following dates:

March 24

March 31

April 7

April 14

