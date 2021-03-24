Over 500 job seekers registered for Brooks Virtual Job Fair

SAN ANTONIO – The Brooks Virtual Job Fair is set to take place on Wednesday morning. The event is a collaboration with Workforce Solutions Alamo, Goodwill SA, and SA Works.

As of now, there are 59 registered business and 537 registered job seekers. Organizers behind the event hope to get everyone in San Antonio back to work.

Job seekers will have the chance to meet with employers, view job descriptions, and submit their resumes.

Several Goodwill Career Centers locations have offered one-on-one coaching prior to the job fair.

Five Workforce Solutions Alamo locations will also serve as a hub for attendees to access computers.

The job fair will take place beginning at 9 a.m. For more information click here.

