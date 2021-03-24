Woman killed after fire sweeps through East side home

SAN ANTONIO – A 68-year-old woman was killed early Wednesday when fire swept through her East Side home.

San Antonio firefighters say there were flames shooting from the home in the 700 block of Runnels Avenue when they arrived around 2 a.m.

They had to beat back the fire in order to reach the woman who was trapped inside.

However, there was nothing they could do to save her after they pulled her from the home.

Relatives say the woman’s son told them he was outside the home when he heard a popping noise, then noticed the flames.

Runnels Avenue fire image 2. (KSAT)

He told them he also tried to reach her, but was unable to do so.

Family members say there was a space heater that was being used in another room of the home.

They suspect it played a role in the fire.

Fire investigators have not released an official cause of the fire.