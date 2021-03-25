Bexar County Jail passes annual inspection, sheriff’s office says

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Jail passed its annual jail inspection by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, according to the sheriff’s office.

The unannounced inspection of the Bexar County Adult Detention Center began Monday, March 22, and lasted for several days. The results of the inspection were announced Thursday, March 25.

There are some areas that needed improvement, according to the BCSO, but further details on those improvements are limited at this time.

The sheriff’s office said the improvements “are currently being addressed.”

Sheriff Javier Salazar issued a statement on the inspection passage, giving thanks to jail staff for their hard work:

“Our thanks to not only jail command staff, but also to all our hard working detention deputies, as well as county facilities/maintenance, and our partners at University Health systems for our continued success in this jail inspection process. I appreciate the professionalism and attention to detail displayed by Texas Commission on Jail Standards inspectors. I look forward to working with all our fellow stakeholders to start preparing for our next successful inspection,” Salazar said in a release.

A full report of the inspection is expected to be released in the coming days.

We’ll bring more details as they become available.

