East Side food mart flunks health inspection after food stored near chemicals

SAN ANTONIO – A food mart on the city’s East Side failed a health inspection last month after racking up a long list of violations that included food being stored next to chemicals.

Walters Food Mart, located in the 2100 block of Burnet Street, scored a 67 and was ordered to go through a re-inspection after a list of write-ups that also included engine coolant being kept near single-use items.

The establishment also had a clogged sink and food debris was found on a cheese slicer, Metropolitan Health records show.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

Pop’s Barbacoa, 1100 Ruiz St., 100

Chilaquil, 312 Pearl Pkwy., 98

Cabo Bob’s, 847 NE Loop 410, 96

Taqueria Perla Tapatia, 5102 Rittiman Rd., 96

Cafe Vida, 2711 Treble Creek, 95

Wild Wing Station, 6301 NW Loop 410, 95

Salt Grass Steak House, 11812 Bandera Rd., 94

1718 Steak House, 20626 Stone Oak Pkwy., 93

Amanda’s Cafe, 1759 Palo Alto Rd., 93

Golden Corral, 9111 N. FM 1604 West, 92

Los Laurels Cafe, 1918 West Ave., 91

M&M Food Mart, 713 Pine St., 91

Full House Chinese Restaurant, 2860 Thousand Oaks, 90

Ramona’s Taco, 604 NW 24th St., 89

Wayback Burgers, 1723 N. FM 1604 East, 88

Las Palapas, 5525 Tezel Rd., 87

Fajita Taco Place, 1816 Thompson Place, 86

Bourbon Street Seafood Kitchen, 2815 N. FM 1604 East, 85

Evans Groceries, BBQ & Grill, 21003 Encino Commons, 83

Walters Food Mart, 2106 Burnet St., 67

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

