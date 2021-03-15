East Side food mart flunks health inspection after food stored near chemicals

SAN ANTONIO – A food mart on the city’s East Side failed a health inspection last month after racking up a long list of violations that included food being stored next to chemicals.
Walters Food Mart, located in the 2100 block of Burnet Street, scored a 67 and was ordered to go through a re-inspection after a list of write-ups that also included engine coolant being kept near single-use items.
The establishment also had a clogged sink and food debris was found on a cheese slicer, Metropolitan Health records show.
Score Guide:
- 100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)
- 89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)
- 79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)
Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores
Other scores this week:
- Pop’s Barbacoa, 1100 Ruiz St., 100
- Chilaquil, 312 Pearl Pkwy., 98
- Cabo Bob’s, 847 NE Loop 410, 96
- Taqueria Perla Tapatia, 5102 Rittiman Rd., 96
- Cafe Vida, 2711 Treble Creek, 95
- Wild Wing Station, 6301 NW Loop 410, 95
- Salt Grass Steak House, 11812 Bandera Rd., 94
- 1718 Steak House, 20626 Stone Oak Pkwy., 93
- Amanda’s Cafe, 1759 Palo Alto Rd., 93
- Golden Corral, 9111 N. FM 1604 West, 92
- Los Laurels Cafe, 1918 West Ave., 91
- M&M Food Mart, 713 Pine St., 91
- Full House Chinese Restaurant, 2860 Thousand Oaks, 90
- Ramona’s Taco, 604 NW 24th St., 89
- Wayback Burgers, 1723 N. FM 1604 East, 88
- Las Palapas, 5525 Tezel Rd., 87
- Fajita Taco Place, 1816 Thompson Place, 86
- Bourbon Street Seafood Kitchen, 2815 N. FM 1604 East, 85
- Evans Groceries, BBQ & Grill, 21003 Encino Commons, 83
- Walters Food Mart, 2106 Burnet St., 67
For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.