East Side food mart flunks health inspection after food stored near chemicals

Walters Food Mart received a score of 67 from health officials

Dillon Collier
, Investigative Reporter

Image of Walters Food Mart. (KSAT. Photo Courtesy: Google)

SAN ANTONIO – A food mart on the city’s East Side failed a health inspection last month after racking up a long list of violations that included food being stored next to chemicals.

Walters Food Mart, located in the 2100 block of Burnet Street, scored a 67 and was ordered to go through a re-inspection after a list of write-ups that also included engine coolant being kept near single-use items.

The establishment also had a clogged sink and food debris was found on a cheese slicer, Metropolitan Health records show.

To see more health inspection scores and to go Behind the Kitchen Door with Dillon Collier, click HERE for our special section.

Score Guide:

  • 100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)
  • 89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)
  • 79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

  • Pop’s Barbacoa, 1100 Ruiz St., 100
  • Chilaquil, 312 Pearl Pkwy., 98
  • Cabo Bob’s, 847 NE Loop 410, 96
  • Taqueria Perla Tapatia, 5102 Rittiman Rd., 96
  • Cafe Vida, 2711 Treble Creek, 95
  • Wild Wing Station, 6301 NW Loop 410, 95
  • Salt Grass Steak House, 11812 Bandera Rd., 94
  • 1718 Steak House, 20626 Stone Oak Pkwy., 93
  • Amanda’s Cafe, 1759 Palo Alto Rd., 93
  • Golden Corral, 9111 N. FM 1604 West, 92
  • Los Laurels Cafe, 1918 West Ave., 91
  • M&M Food Mart, 713 Pine St., 91
  • Full House Chinese Restaurant, 2860 Thousand Oaks, 90
  • Ramona’s Taco, 604 NW 24th St., 89
  • Wayback Burgers, 1723 N. FM 1604 East, 88
  • Las Palapas, 5525 Tezel Rd., 87
  • Fajita Taco Place, 1816 Thompson Place, 86
  • Bourbon Street Seafood Kitchen, 2815 N. FM 1604 East, 85
  • Evans Groceries, BBQ & Grill, 21003 Encino Commons, 83
  • Walters Food Mart, 2106 Burnet St., 67

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

Check out more restaurant scores by clicking here.

Behind the Kitchen Door image. (KSAT)

