SILVER ALERT: Mathis police search for missing 74-year-old woman with cognitive impairment

MATHIS, Texas – Mathis police are searching for a 74-year-old woman whose disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.
Bertha Quintana was last seen at 1 a.m., Wednesday, in Corpus Christi wearing a green bathrobe.
Police say Quintana has a cognitive impairment, which puts her safety at risk.
She’s described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding Quintana is asked to contact the Mathis Police Department at 361-255-0893.