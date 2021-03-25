SILVER ALERT: Mathis police search for missing 74-year-old woman with cognitive impairment

MATHIS, Texas – Mathis police are searching for a 74-year-old woman whose disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Bertha Quintana was last seen at 1 a.m., Wednesday, in Corpus Christi wearing a green bathrobe.

Police say Quintana has a cognitive impairment, which puts her safety at risk.

She’s described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Quintana is asked to contact the Mathis Police Department at 361-255-0893.