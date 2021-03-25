SAN ANTONIO – You can get a free tree at Roosevelt Park on Saturday, thanks to the San Antonio River Foundation and the San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department.

Both organizations will be hosting a drive-thru native tree giveaway Saturday, beginning at 8 a.m.

There will be 200 free, one-gallon trees available, according to officials. The trees will include Chinkapin Oak, Texas Redbud, and Mexican Plum.

Each vehicle will be limited to one tree while supplies last.

Those who take part in the drive-thru will need to stay in their vehicles and wear a mask when speaking to event staff, according to the river authority.

To learn more about the event, click here.

