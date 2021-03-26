Report: SA new-home sales growth far surpasses Dallas, Austin, Houston

As San Antonio's red hot housing market continues to soar, the city is far outgrowing the nation and its Texas counterparts in new-home sales.

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT

As San Antonio’s red hot housing market continues to soar, the city is far outgrowing the nation and its Texas counterparts in new-home sales.

Pending sales of new-construction homes in February grew 61.8% in San Antonio from February 2020 to 2021, according to a new report from Zonda. The only two cities with larger year-over-year growth were Cincinnati at 72.8% and Jacksonville at 80.5%.

Ad

The number of new home orders in the Alamo City grew 39.1%, with the average sales rate up 60.8%, even through the unprecedented winter storm.

“It means that the market is way bigger than it was a year ago in housing activity,” said Jack Inselmann, San Antonio regional director for Zonda.

Read more of this story at the San Antonio Business Journal.

Also on KSAT: