Sonic unveils ‘Sonic Swag’ collection with a design for every state with a Sonic drive-in

Want a shirt with that Coney? You can help fight child hunger by buying a shirt from Sonic’s “Sonic Swag” collection representing all the states with a Sonic drive-in in it.

One dollar from each shirt sold will go toward the Sonic Foundation’s partnership with No Kid Hungry. According to the company, $1 can provide up to 10 meals for children in need.

The 46 states represent over 3,500 different drive-ins across the country and each does things “a little differently,” the company said. The Lone Star state’s design features a cowboy on a Coney!

We got shirts with local flavor. Check out our new SONIC Swag at https://t.co/ApX3XQGpQC. pic.twitter.com/4YLMbNzddJ — Sonic Drive-In (@sonicdrivein) March 24, 2021

The company said each of the designs was hand-drawn by Detroit-based sign painter Kelly Golden in her iconic Americana style.

Each of the shirts is made in North Carolina from 100% cotton, is screen-printed and mailed from Georga, according to the company.

To see what your state’s shirt is, click here.

Ad

Related: Converse Sonic Drive-In team listed among top 12 crews in national competition