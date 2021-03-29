Bexar Facts poll results will show mood of voters ahead of city election; preview questions here

Editor’s note: This story is part of a series reporting on the latest Bexar Facts poll. Find more coverage on our Bexar Facts page. Read about the May 1, 2021 San Antonio election here.

The results of the Bexar Facts-KSAT-San Antonio Report’s first-quarter 2021 polling will be released on April 6.

Available on KSAT.com next Tuesday morning, the results will provide the first glimpse at public opinion in 2021 following the presidential election, the siege on the U.S. Capitol, vaccination rollout, “reopening Texas” and the deadly winter storm.

“It’s been a tumultuous year for Bexar County, just as it has been for the whole country,” said Dave Metz, founder of FM3 Research, which conducted the poll for Bexar Facts. “The poll will provide the latest look at where local voters stand on all the major issues – the May election, the impacts of the winter storm, the COVID pandemic and vaccinations, and much more.”

The April 6 poll result release will precede a mayoral forum hosted by Bexar Facts, KSAT and the San Antonio Report starting April 13. Early voting for the May 1 election will begin on April 19.

Included in the Bexar Facts 2021 Q1 poll are questions about:

Job approval ratings of local, state and federal elected officials

How government agencies responded to recent issues including the winter storm and pandemic

What voters believe are the biggest issues facing the community

Policing and the police union, which will be on the ballot in the form of Proposition B

Who is to blame for the recent power outages caused by frigid weather

And a range of other issues

Before the results are released, you can take an online survey of the questions that were asked of respondents here, via Bexar Facts. (Those answers will not be included in the final, scientific results, but could be published anonymously as results from the online survey. Read about the methodology here.)

“One of the most exciting aspects of this poll is our community will get a sneak peek of what the May elections results will likely reveal. From pandemic and winter storm response to police reform and attitudes towards local government – it’s all in there,” said Demonte Alexander, director of external affairs at Bexar Facts. “With our partners at KSAT 12, The San Antonio Report, and future university partnerships, we aim to spearhead deeper conversations from our results on public policy issues most important to voters.”

The last poll that was published by the local partnership was in September and focused on the general election and local propositions and issues. See those results here or read news stories about them here.

In 2020, KSAT partnered with Bexar Facts and the San Antonio Report to produce a quarterly nonpartisan poll, which gauged the opinions of registered Bexar County voters on a wide variety of topics. The goal is to grasp a deeper understanding of issues that drive our community and to foster a more engaging conversation across the greater San Antonio area.

KSAT will publish more results from the poll on April 6 in our Bexar Facts section. Sign up for our elections newsletter or our KSAT Insider newsletter to get notified of the results.

See the full poll and find more information about it on the Bexar Facts website.